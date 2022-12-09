Left Menu

CCI clears Tanweer Infrastructure's acquisition of Sembcorp Energy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 21:42 IST
CCI clears Tanweer Infrastructure's acquisition of Sembcorp Energy
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday said it has cleared the proposed acquisition of Sembcorp Energy India Ltd by Tanweer Infrastructure SAOC.

The deal has been cleared under the green channel route, wherein a transaction which does not raise any risk of an appreciable adverse effect on competition is deemed to be approved on it being intimated to the anti-trust regulator.

Tanweer Infrastructure is indirectly owned by a consortium led by Oman Investment Corporation SAOC (OIC) in partnership with the Ministry of Defence Pension Fund, Sultanate of Oman.

In a release on CCI's website, the competition watchdog said it has approved the deal.

The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding of Sembcorp Energy India Ltd (SEIL) by Tanweer Infrastructure.

In September, Singaporean utility firm Sembcorp Industries announced the sale of its entire stake in its India unit to an Omanese consortium for Rs 11,734 crore as part of its decarbonisation drive.

''There is no (direct or indirect) horizontal, vertical, or complementary overlap between the activities of Tanweer Infrastructure and SEIL in any plausible relevant market in India. The proposed combination is notifiable to Competition Commission of India under section 5(a) of the Competition Act, 2002,'' CCI said.

SEIL is an independent power producer which directly owns and operates coal fired power plants in Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022