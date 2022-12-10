Left Menu

US presents garment retailer Gap One with corporate excellence award for responsible operations in India during COVID-19

Fernandez presented the award to Gap One at an awards ceremony held at the State Department on Friday.Gap One was presented the award since it joined labour representatives in India to help an estimated 400,000 garment workers to get more than USD 60 million in back salaries for their uncompensated work as the factories had temporarily shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2022 08:10 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 08:10 IST
US presents garment retailer Gap One with corporate excellence award for responsible operations in India during COVID-19
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has awarded Gap One, a prominent American worldwide clothing and accessories retailer, with the award for corporate excellence for its responsible operations in India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez presented the award to Gap One at an awards ceremony held at the State Department on Friday.

Gap One was presented the award since it joined labour representatives in India to help an estimated 400,000 garment workers to get more than USD 60 million in back salaries for their uncompensated work as the factories had temporarily shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Throughout Gap’s supply chain and across the country’s apparel industry, Gap has implemented policies for their vendors to help prevent and address gender-based violence in the workplace, and they have also created training programme that have benefitted more than half a million women and girls in India since 2007,” Fernandez said.

He mentioned the appreciable work done by Gap One. “During the COVID-19 pandemic in the last couple of years, factories in one Indian state failed to pay employees their full wages and benefits. So what did Gap do?” he asked.

“Together with other companies, Gap joined labor representatives to help an estimated 400,000 garment workers get more than USD 60 million in back salaries for their uncompensated work,” Fernandez said during the awards ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
2
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
3
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chile confirms new cases of bird flu in pelicans; Some bloodstream infection bacteria grew resistant to last-resort drugs in 2020 - WHO and more

Health News Roundup: Chile confirms new cases of bird flu in pelicans; Some ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022