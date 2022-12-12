Left Menu

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:07 IST
Maha: Man dies after truck hits motorcycle in Nagpur
A 27-year-old man died after his motorcycle was hit by a truck on Wardha road in Nagpur, a police official said on Monday.

Deceased Nikesh Kosre and three friends were travelling on two motorcycles when the truck, which allegedly was being driven rashly, hit one of the two-wheelers at Y Point on Wardha Road, the Beltarodi police station official said.

''Kosre was seriously injured and succumbed to injuries in a nearby hospital. His friend on the motorcycle is critical,'' he said.

The truck driver fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

