Maha: Man dies after truck hits motorcycle in Nagpur

A 27-year-old man died after his motorcycle was hit by a truck on Wardha road in Nagpur, a police official said on Monday.

Deceased Nikesh Kosre and three friends were travelling on two motorcycles when the truck, which allegedly was being driven rashly, hit one of the two-wheelers at Y Point on Wardha Road, the Beltarodi police station official said.

''Kosre was seriously injured and succumbed to injuries in a nearby hospital. His friend on the motorcycle is critical,'' he said.

The truck driver fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him, he added.

