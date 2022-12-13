Left Menu

Three killed in accident in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Three people were killed and another 12 injured in a road accident near Takia waterpool in Nighasan Kotwali police station limits here on Tuesday, police said.A speeding private bus crushed three persons on a motorcycle and hit a number of two-wheelers parked on the road before overturning.

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 13-12-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 16:50 IST
Three killed in accident in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were killed and another 12 injured in a road accident near Takia waterpool in Nighasan Kotwali police station limits here on Tuesday, police said.

A speeding private bus crushed three persons on a motorcycle and hit a number of two-wheelers parked on the road before overturning. Around 12 passengers were injured when the bus overturned, the police said. The deceased have been identified as Vishal alias Viru (30), Mukesh (26) and Monu (15).

District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh reached the spot with senior police officials shortly after the accident.

The officials have directed that the best medical facilities be extended to the injured, who are currently undergoing treatment.

The bus driver was said to be absconding, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022