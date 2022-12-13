Three killed in accident in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Three people were killed and another 12 injured in a road accident near Takia waterpool in Nighasan Kotwali police station limits here on Tuesday, police said.

A speeding private bus crushed three persons on a motorcycle and hit a number of two-wheelers parked on the road before overturning. Around 12 passengers were injured when the bus overturned, the police said. The deceased have been identified as Vishal alias Viru (30), Mukesh (26) and Monu (15).

District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh reached the spot with senior police officials shortly after the accident.

The officials have directed that the best medical facilities be extended to the injured, who are currently undergoing treatment.

The bus driver was said to be absconding, the police added.

