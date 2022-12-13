Left Menu

Man admitted in MP govt hospital ward found dead in its toilet

Following the recovery of the body on Monday, the administration suspended five nursing officers while the civil surgeon and a doctor were served show-cause notice, he said. His body was found in the toilet of a ward on December 12, three days after he went missing, district Chief Medical and Health Officer CMHO Pawan Jain said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-12-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 19:48 IST
Man admitted in MP govt hospital ward found dead in its toilet
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man was found dead in the toilet of the state-run Shivpuri district hospital in Madhya Pradesh, three days after he was admitted in a hospital ward and went ''missing'', an official said on Tuesday. Following the recovery of the body on Monday, the administration suspended five nursing officers while the civil surgeon and a doctor were served show-cause notice, he said. ''The patient was admitted to the surgical ward of the district hospital on December 9. His body was found in the toilet of a ward on December 12, three days after he went missing,'' district Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Pawan Jain said. He said the sanitary supervisor of a private firm engaged in cleaning work at the hospital was also served notices. After the incident, the civil surgeon terminated the services of four sanitary workers. Jain said CCTV camera footages will be checked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022