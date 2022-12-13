Jindal Steel and Power wins FICCI CSR Award for fight against COVID-19

Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) has been honoured with FICCI CSR Special Commendation Award for its efforts to counter the COVID-19 pandemic. According to JSP, under the leadership of its Chairman Naveen Jindal, the company was among the few organisations in India to take up multidimensional initiatives, supporting the community and government to fight the COVID-19 spread in India.

Through its CSR arm, JSP Foundation, led by Shallu Jindal, the steelmaker started a series of on-the-ground services to ease the suffering of the poor and vulnerable immediately following the pandemic's onset in India, the statement said. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda presented the prestigious award to company executives in New Delhi.

"COVID-19 pandemic affected the society, the economy and the health infrastructure of the entire nation. The poor and vulnerable were the worst affected. As a responsible corporate citizen, Jindal Steel and Power joined the Government and the community by building hospital facilities, providing liquid medical oxygen, feeding the hungry and protecting the livelihood of the vulnerable community during the lockdown to fight the pandemic," said JSP Foundation Chairperson Shallu Jindal in a statement. Immediately after the announcement of the COVID-19 lockdown, JSP launched a specialinitiative, 'Mission Zero Hunger' in three states, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, to feed truckdrivers, stranded migrant labourers, and the poor. This initiative was later extended to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, delivering more than 2 million meals.

During the second COVID wave, the steelmaker supplied more than 5,000 tonnes of LiquidMedical Oxygen (LMO) by road and Indian Railway's Oxygen Express to 13 states. It also provided two cryogenic tankers to the Odisha government for LMO transportation. For health care services during the pandemic, JSP designated 700 Oxygen beds in its Fortis OP Jindal Hospital and Research Centre in Raigarh and Tamnar, Chhattisgarh, and specialised COVID Care Centre at Angul, supported by ICUs, ventilators, and other capabilities.

Besides, the Foundation also distributed lakhs of facemasks and thousands of litres of sanitisers amongst the community and the Front line COVID-19 warriors. Multiple buyback arrangements by the Foundation also protected the livelihood of farmers and SHG Women, the statement said. (ANI)

