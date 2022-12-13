Left Menu

Seventeen killed in bus accident in Nepal

A bus returning from a party crashed near the Nepalese capital on Tuesday killing at least 17 people, police said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Dhundi Raj Neupane said 15 persons died on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries at a nearby hospital, according to the Himalayan Times newspaper.

Seventeen killed in bus accident in Nepal
A bus returning from a party crashed near the Nepalese capital on Tuesday killing at least 17 people, police said. The mishap took place near Bethanchowk village, located around 48 kilometers east of the capital, Kathmandu. Deputy Superintendent of Police Dhundi Raj Neupane said 15 persons died on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries at a nearby hospital, according to the Himalayan Times newspaper. Nepal Police officials along with members of the Nepal Army were carrying out rescue operations at the spot, the report said. The exact reason behind the accident is not known as yet. On Monday, twelve people were killed after a jeep they were travelling in veered off a mountain highway. Road accidents are very common in Nepal. The Himalayan nation is mostly covered with mountains and most roads are narrow. PTI VM VM

