Left Menu

UK workers at Eurostar suspend strike to vote on new pay offer - union

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said two further days of strike action, planned for Dec. 22 and 23 were still due to take place. The strikes involve Eurostar staff employed by contractor Mitie.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 20:58 IST
UK workers at Eurostar suspend strike to vote on new pay offer - union

Security staff based in Britain and contracted by the international rail operator Eurostar have suspended strike action planned for Dec. 16 and 18, their trade union said on Wednesday. The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said two further days of strike action, planned for Dec. 22 and 23 were still due to take place.

The strikes involve Eurostar staff employed by contractor Mitie. "The union suspended scheduled strikes this week to allow Mitie security members to take part in a referendum on the latest company offer which will be concluded on 19 December," an RMT spokesperson said in a statement.

Eurostar, which runs train passenger rail services linking London to Paris and other European capitals, previously said it did not "anticipate an impact" on services resulting from the Mitie strike action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022