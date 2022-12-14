Go First plane suffers technical snag
- Country:
- India
A Go First aircraft flying to Goa returned to Mumbai airport due to a technical snag on Wednesday, according to a DGCA official.
A Go First spokesperson confirmed the mid-air turnback of its Mumbai-Goa flight ''due to technical reasons''.
''There were 182 passengers onboard the aircraft,'' he said.
The official said the aircraft VT-WGP operating G8-371 BOM-GOI had an air turn back due to vent avionics fault.
The official said that the DGCA will be launching a probe into the incident.
The aircraft was released under MEL (Minimum Equipment List), the airline said and added that it departed at 8.20 pm. PTI IAS MR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- G8-371
- VT-WGP
- Mumbai
- PTI IAS MR
- Mumbai-Goa
- DGCA
ALSO READ
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: 11 new cases, one suspected death
Investor conclave in Mumbai on Thursday to boost bidders' participation in commercial coal auction
SC permits Mumbai Metro to pursue its plea for felling 84 trees at Aarey Colony
Dog walker beaten up, pet kicked for refusing to exit elevator at housing society in Mumbai
SC permits Mumbai Metro to pursue its plea for felling 84 trees at Aarey Colony for its car shed project with relevant authority.