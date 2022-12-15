Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street lower as Fed hikes rates by half percentage point

Economic data on Tuesday which showed cooling consumer inflation for November had heightened expectations a move by the Fed to stop rate hikes may be on the horizon next year. “The rate hike was not the story here; the story was the change in the SEP (summary of economic projections)," said Ellen Hazen, chief market strategist at F.L.Putnam Investment Management in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2022 01:21 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 01:20 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street lower as Fed hikes rates by half percentage point
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stocks quickly pared gains and were lower on Wednesday following a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates by an expected 50 basis points, but its economic projections see higher interest rates for a longer period.

The central bank raised interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday and projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023, as well as a rise in unemployment and a near-stalling of economic growth. The Fed's latest quarterly summary of economic projections shows U.S. central bankers see the policy rate, now in the 4.25%-to-4.5% range, at 5.1% by the end of next year, according to the median estimate of all 19 Fed policymakers, up from the 4.6% view at the end of September.

Investors will now look to comments from Chair Jerome Powell's news conference for more insight into the path of the central bank's path of rate hikes as it continues to fight high inflation. Economic data on Tuesday which showed cooling consumer inflation for November had heightened expectations a move by the Fed to stop rate hikes may be on the horizon next year.

"The rate hike was not the story here; the story was the change in the SEP (summary of economic projections)," said Ellen Hazen, chief market strategist at F.L.Putnam Investment Management in Wellesley, Massachusetts. "They are not going to be able to pause in the first quarter and they are probably not going to be able to pause in the second quarter."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 312.54 points, or 0.92%, to 33,796.1, the S&P 500 lost 43.3 points, or 1.08%, to 3,976.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 157.77 points, or 1.4%, to 11,099.04. The strategy of aggressive interest rate increases by major central banks around the world this year has increased worries the global economy could be pushed into a recession and weighed heavily on riskier assets such as equities this year.

Each of the three major averages on Wall Street are on track for their first yearly decline since 2018, and biggest yearly percentage decline since the financial crisis of 2008. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.08-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.77-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted seven new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 66 new highs and 185 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
2
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
4
INVESTIGATION-'Loss after loss': Indian parents say Byju's pushed them into debt

INVESTIGATION-'Loss after loss': Indian parents say Byju's pushed them into ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022