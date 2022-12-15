your-space launches India's First-of-its-kind "YS Clubhouse" in the student housing sector

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): your-space launches India's first recreational space in the student housing sector, upgrading the student living experience in India. This your-space hub, built in an area of 4000 sq feet, is equipped with a range of different amenities including a mini library, performance area, a cafe in partnership with BBR (Before British Raj), a reading corner, a study pod, and a gaming area with consoles, table tennis and a foosball set up. The YS Clubhouse is now ready and excited to welcome students.

Opened in the heart of one of the biggest student hotspots in the country, in the North Campus, Delhi University on Bungalow Road, this clubhouse will be within walking distance from 10 different colleges, including SRCC, St. Stephens, Ramjas, Hansraj, Hindu, Miranda house and Daulat Ram College. The area is said to have a strength of 15000 students approximately. Student housing is set to change, and the launch of YS Clubhouse is a new benchmark in the industry for upgrading the living standard of students in India. This one-of-a-kind initiative was a manifestation of the student's wishes.

"They asked for a safe space to connect, collaborate, and create with their peers. As a student lifestyle brand looking to create a holistic ecosystem for students, your-space put the student's wishes first and created this clubhouse that stands here today. The first-of-its-kind, and many more to launch across the nation," said Co-founder of your-space, Nidhi Kumra about the launch. Shubha Lal, Co-Founder, your-space added, "This launch is very close to our hearts and we are very proud of it. YS Clubhouse is a conceptual model that supports learning, development, self-awareness, connections, and emotional stability among students in a neutral and friendly environment. The space has been strategically designed to provide ample lighting and both private and collaborative areas through a mix of textures and modern and traditional furnishings, giving students the perfect vibe to turn this space into their personal sanctuary. YS clubhouse can accommodate close to 200 students at a time."

Available to all students, this clubhouse is just the first of four more, set to launch across other cities in India in 2023. This space will host several third-party collaborations like a cafe within the clubhouse, live ticketed talks, performances and other events. your-space is an IIM Cambridge-initiative Co-founded by former bankers, consultants and great friends, Nidhi Kumra and Shubha Lal who recognized the disproportion in the student housing environment and created a welcoming space for young adults to find a home in. your-space was set up with the purpose of improving student life while they work hard away from home. your-space was born with a purpose, to better the students' world while they toil hard to study away from their homes. Its foundation is cemented in four pillars of commitment: Security, Comfort, Community, and Health. It is redefining student living with a unique product proposition. The core philosophy is to cultivate a student-first environment that promotes holistic well-being and personal growth. With 12000+ operational beds in 10 cities, your-space will have more than 25,000 beds by July 2023 for the coming 2023-2024 academic year.

