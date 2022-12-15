EIB provides €50m loan to Danish biotech MinervaX to develop GBS vaccine

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced today that it has provided a €50 million loan facility to MinervaX ApS, a privately held Danish biotechnology company developing a novel, protein-based vaccine against Group B Streptococcus (GBS).

The project financing will enable MinervaX to advance the late-stage development of its GBS vaccine candidate, which was recently awarded PRIME status by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) given its potential to prevent life-threatening infections and harmful pregnancy outcomes in newborn babies caused by GBS transmission during delivery. MinervaX has begun preparations to expand its clinical development team and evaluate its phase 2 clinical data for efficacy and safety ahead of public presentation.

Life science for saving lives

Group B Streptococcus is responsible for nearly half of all life-threatening infections in newborns. Globally, 15% to 25% of women are infected with GBS. The mothers then run the risk of transmitting the bacteria to their child in the womb before or during birth, or during the first few months of life. GBS infections may lead to late-term abortions, premature delivery or stillbirth. In newborn children it may result in sepsis, pneumonia or meningitis, all of which carry a significant risk of severe morbidity, long-term disability or death. Worldwide, GBS is estimated to be responsible for some 320 000 cases of neonatal invasive disease, 60 000 stillbirths, 3.5 million preterm deliveries, and 10 000 babies suffering from long-term neurological damage annually.

Currently, the only available preventative approach against Group B Streptococcus is through delivered prophylactic antibiotics. This is a costly and logistically challenging approach. It is also unable to cover all infections, including the most severe cases in the United States and Europe, and is unavailable in low-income regions.

European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel said: "Group B Streptococcus threatens the lives of the most vulnerable people, mothers and newborns. The Commission is supporting the Danish biotechnology company MinervaX in its research and development of a new vaccine to provide a solution for an unmet medical need. We hope that this investment delivers fast and successful results for all."

EIB Vice-President Christian Thomsen, who is responsible for Denmark, said: "We are delighted to be supporting MinervaX with its medical research. The work of MinervaX is truly about life science — about life and death — to avoid infectious diseases for mothers and newborns. MinervaX fits into the investment strategy of the EIB, as one of the biggest financiers of innovation in Europe, to support highly innovative biotech companies developing breakthrough life science products with the potential to transform and improve people's lives. At the same time, we are increasing innovation capabilities and competitiveness and creating jobs in Europe through this financing."

Chief Executive Officer of MinervaX Per Fischer said: "We are delighted to announce this financing, which gives us the firepower to accelerate the development of our vaccine. There is a pressing need for a vaccine for GBS, which can be life-threatening for unborn babies with no approved or universally useful vaccine available to date. I would like to thank the EIB and the MinervaX team who have worked diligently to get the vaccine ready for the final stage of clinical development."