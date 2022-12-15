Left Menu

UP: 2 persons on their way to interview killed in road accident

A young man and a woman, on their way to Moradabad for an interview, were run over by a roadways bus on the Delhi national highway, police said. The police have sent the bodies for postmortem.Bareilly Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Aggarwal said the roadways bus of Sohrab Gate Meerut depot on the Delhi highway hit the bike from the front.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 15-12-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 19:46 IST
A young man and a woman, on their way to Moradabad for an interview, were run over by a roadways bus on the Delhi national highway, police said. The deceased were identified as Kapil Gangwar (24) and his classmate Suman (23).

They were going for an interview when they were run over by an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus near Kulcha Khurd village Petrol Pump in the Mirganj police station area, police said, adding that both died on the spot. The police have sent the bodies for postmortem.

Bareilly Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Aggarwal said the roadways bus of Sohrab Gate (Meerut) depot on the Delhi highway hit the bike from the front. Both the driver and conductor fled from the spot after the accident.

