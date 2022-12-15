Left Menu

MP: three killed after car rams into truck

Three persons were killed and four others injured when their car rammed into a truck from behind on Mhow-Neemuch highway in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said. The deceased were identified as Nitesh Dabar 22, Puja 20 and Ayan 05, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.

PTI | Mandsaur | Updated: 15-12-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 22:50 IST
MP: three killed after car rams into truck
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were killed and four others injured when their car rammed into a truck from behind on Mhow-Neemuch highway in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said. The truck driver apparently applied brakes suddenly and the speeding car, which was behind the truck, rammed into it, a senior police officer said.

The victims were from Bardia village in Neemuch district. Those who had suffered serious injuries were sent to Udaipur for treatment. The deceased were identified as Nitesh Dabar (22), Puja (20) and Ayan (05), the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
4
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022