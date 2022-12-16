Left Menu

US tourists' sight-seeing trip cancelled: Goa minister warns taxi operators of action

It is the prerogative of the tourists to choose their mode of transport, Khaunte said.Taxi operators cannot force tourists to use their vehicles. We will move to cancel permits of taxi operators who indulge in such incidents.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-12-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 15:09 IST
US tourists' sight-seeing trip cancelled: Goa minister warns taxi operators of action
Rohan Khaunte Image Credit: Twitter (@RohanKhaunte)
Goa tourism minister Rohan Khaunte on Friday condemned the incident at Mormugao Port in which some taxi operators refused to allow American tourists to board buses for a sight-seeing trip of the coastal state.

He said taxi operators indulging in such kind of incidents will have their permits cancelled.

The 100-odd tourists had got down from a cruise ship on Wednesday and had to cancel their sight-seeing trip due to the incident, which also involved taxi operators allegedly assaulting a bus driver.

''The incident has created ripples throughout the tourism sector. We will ensure there is no repeat of such incidents. It is the prerogative of the tourists to choose their mode of transport,'' Khaunte said.

''Taxi operators cannot force tourists to use their vehicles. We will move to cancel permits of taxi operators who indulge in such incidents. Post this incident, departments like transport, tourism and police will work closely,'' he added.

