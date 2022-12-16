Canon Product Security Incident Response Team site launched

Canon (Canon-CNA.com), a world-leader in imaging solutions, has launched a global Canon PSIRT (Product Security Incident Response Team) site for reporting product vulnerabilities in Canon's consumer and B2B products, directly to Canon's cyber security team.

Canon has always had a strong focus on product security and is now developing its process of working closely with the wider security industry to identify and address any vulnerabilities, including building out its security team. Canon's PSIRT site acts as a central hub where product/service vulnerabilities can be submitted by third parties, to then be reviewed by the Canon PSIRT team. To ensure the highest level of product security, the team will follow industry best practices to continuously improve product security levels, particularly to those using its B2B products and services.

"The launch of our Canon PSIRT global site is the next step in Canon working with the industry and its customers to showcase leadership in information security," said Quentyn Taylor, Senior Director of Information Security at Canon EMEA, who is a member of Canon PSIRT. "We're investing in our team and working to deliver the highest level of product security by further immersing ourselves in the industry and addressing vulnerabilities in a more responsive manner."

Canon has put both product and enterprise information security under the same leadership, ensuring that all its customers experience the same high-quality service. This move brings Canon's internal security team closer to the third parties who are identifying vulnerabilities and introduces a human element to processing product security. With this launch, Canon is looking to grow its cybersecurity team with the best talent to continue delivering the highest standard of product security for customers.

