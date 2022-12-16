Left Menu

Centre supporting weaving community, says Sitharaman at Handloom Sari Festival

Coinciding with the 75 years of Independence, AzadikaAmritMahotsav there will be an exhibition-cum-sale of Handloom Saris by 75 handloom weavers belonging to 16 States/UTs. The festivalis being organized in two phases from December 16-30 2022 and January 3-17 2023 (11AM to 8 PM) at Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/Nirmala Sitharaman. Image Credit: ANI
The government is working towards including GI Tag to weavers and Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to support Indian weaving community, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She said this while inaugurating 'VIRAASAT, Celebrating 75 handwoven saris of India', an exclusive weave-based Handloom Sari Festival "My Sari My Pride" here on Friday.

Further, at the event, she said that the Ministry of Textiles has taken a unique step by organizing such an event in Delhi which exhibits the country's weavers and India's traditions. The Ministry has sourced 75 handwoven saris which are exhibited in the exhibition.

Sitharaman citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 5 F -- from Farm to Fibre to Fabric to Fashion to Foreign, said it has become a principle objective of the Ministry of Textiles under which this exhibition is organized and weavers are promoted to display their work, a statement from textiles ministry said quoting her. Present on occasion was Darshana Jardosh, Union Minister of State for Textiles, who enumerated the traditional handwoven saris displayed in the exhibition.

Coinciding with the 75 years of Independence, AzadikaAmritMahotsav there will be an exhibition-cum-sale of Handloom Saris by 75 handloom weavers belonging to 16 States/UTs. The festivals being organized in two phases from December 16-30 2022 and January 3-17 2023 (11 AM to 8 PM) at Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi. The handloom sector is a symbol of India's rich and varied cultural heritage, besides being one of the key sectors providing employment to many people, especially women. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

