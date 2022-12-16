Left Menu

Eurostar will not run on Boxing Day due to UK rail strike

"Whilst no Eurostar staff are on strike that day, services can't run to and from (London) St. Pancras if the UK high-speed line is closed." Security staff based in Britain and contracted by Eurostar are also planning strikes.

International rail operator Eurostar on Friday said that it would not operate services on Dec. 26 between Britain and France due to a national rail strike that impacts the British rail network on Boxing Day. The Christmas holidays in Britain are set to be disrupted by unprecedented strike action across several sectors, including a railway worker strike between Dec. 24 and 27 by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).

"Eurostar has today been informed that the UK high-speed line will be closed to Eurostar trains on the 26th December due to RMT strike action," Eurostar said in a statement. "Whilst no Eurostar staff are on strike that day, services can't run to and from (London) St. Pancras if the UK high-speed line is closed."

Security staff based in Britain and contracted by Eurostar are also planning strikes. Action planned for Dec 22 and 23 is due to take place, the RMT has said, though strikes on Dec 16 and 18 have been suspended. Eurostar, which runs train passenger rail services linking London to Paris and other European capitals, has previously said it did not anticipate an impact on services resulting from the Mitie strike action prior to Christmas Day.

