Invest Africa CEO appointed as member of Kenya National Investment Council

Earlier this month the Kenya Gazette announced that Karen Taylor, CEO of Invest Africa, was appointed as a member of the National Investment Council by H.E. William Ruto, President of Republic of Kenya.

Members of the team include M-Pesa Africa Managing Director Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, Twiga Food CEO Peter Njonjo, and African entrepreneur Humphrey Kariuki, among others.

Karen's appointment to the National Investment Council recognises Invest Africa's continued commitment to fostering economic growth in Kenya through promotion of the private sector. The National Investment Council's key responsibilities include positioning Kenya as the best destination for Foreign Direct Investments, advising the Government on opportunities for trade and investment and boosting cooperation between the public and private sectors to generate greater economic growth.

Commenting on her appointment, Karen said "It is an honour to be appointed to the Kenya National Investment Council. At Invest Africa, we advocate that a strong private sector is key for promoting sustainable growth in Africa. I look forward to supporting the Kenyan government in my post, alongside fellow private sector advisers, and identifying trade and investment opportunities to accelerate Kenya's economic development."

The Kenyan appointment is the culmination of a year of expansion for Invest Africa, across new markets and sectors.

Earlier in the year, Invest Africa hosted a range of African roadshows, starting in the UAE, with the successful Dubai Expo and followed by its first investor mission since Covid-19, taking 37 companies to Tanzania. A week later the organisation was in Cape Town for its mining series, with Guest of Honour, H.E. President Hichilema of Zambia.

On 6th July Invest Africa hosted the 8th Africa Debate, in person at The Guildhall, London, assembling over 350 business and policy leaders from over 40 countries, to discuss the most pressing social and economic issues facing the African continent.

Shortly after the summer, Invest Africa held it first programme of events alongside the United Nations General Assembly, hosting President Geingob of Namibia and a US Africa Forum in New York with their sister organisation, Invest Africa USA.

Invest Africa also worked with Fidelity Bank for their inaugural International Trade and Creative Connect Forum in November in London, aimed at strengthening trade relationships between the UK and Nigeria. This complements their ongoing work with the UK government initiative Growth Gateway (https://bit.ly/3C8Mqn5), to promote trade and investment relations between UK and African markets.

(With Inputs from APO)