Left Menu

Public issue for Elin Electronics to commence on Tuesday; See details

Elin Electronics, a flagship company of Elin Group, was established in 1969 in Delhi NCR. It offers various products and services to its original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) customers, including electronic manufacturing services, design and manufacturing of electric motors, lighting products, and automotive components.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 20:14 IST
Public issue for Elin Electronics to commence on Tuesday; See details
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The three-day initial public offering of Elin Electronics is set to start for subscription on Tuesday, as the company aims to generate proceeds worth Rs 475 crore from its public issue. The price band for the shares is kept in the range of Rs 234-247, with a bid size of 60 shares.

Post the public subscription, the shares are expected to go live on stock exchanges on December 30, 2022. Elin Electronics, a flagship company of Elin Group, was established in 1969 in Delhi NCR. It offers various products and services to its original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) customers, including electronic manufacturing services, design and manufacturing of electric motors, lighting products, and automotive components.

Brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher Advisory Team "Subscribe" rating to the IPO. "One can subscribe to IPO for long term as Elin is a leading electronics manufacturing services (EMS) manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small/ kitchen appliances in India, and is one of the largest fractional horsepower motors manufacturers in India," the brokerage said in a note.

The brokerage said the large-scale setup includes 157 moulding machines, and 104 power presses help them bring efficiencies and economies of scale. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
2
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022