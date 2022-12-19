Left Menu

INS Tarini sets sail for expedition to Cape Town

The expedition is being undertaken by an Indian Navy crew of five officers including two women officers, it said.During this expedition whilst transiting from Goa to Rio de Janeiro via Cape Town and back, INSV Tarini would be covering a distance of almost 17,000 nautical miles approx.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 20:20 IST
INS Tarini sets sail for expedition to Cape Town
  • Country:
  • India

Indian naval ship Tarini has set sail to Cape Town to participate in an ocean sailing voyage from the South African city to Brazil's Rio de Janeiro.

The 50th edition of the race will be flagged off from Cape Town on January 2 and it will culminate at the Brazilian city, according to the Indian Navy.

INS Tarini is known for circumnavigating the globe with an all-women officer crew in the historic expedition titled 'Navika Sagar Parikrama' in 2017. ''The race is one of the most prestigious Trans-Atlantic ocean races. The expedition is being undertaken by an Indian Navy crew of five officers including two women officers,'' it said.

''During this expedition whilst transiting from Goa to Rio de Janeiro via Cape Town and back, INSV Tarini would be covering a distance of almost 17,000 nautical miles (approx. 30,000 km),'' the Navy said. The crew, over a period of five to six months in this trans-oceanic voyage, is expected to face extreme weather and rough sea conditions of the Indian, Atlantic and the southern oceans, it said.

The vessel is being skippered by Captain Atool Sinha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
2
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022