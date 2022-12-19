INS Tarini sets sail for expedition to Cape Town

Indian naval ship Tarini has set sail to Cape Town to participate in an ocean sailing voyage from the South African city to Brazil's Rio de Janeiro.

The 50th edition of the race will be flagged off from Cape Town on January 2 and it will culminate at the Brazilian city, according to the Indian Navy.

INS Tarini is known for circumnavigating the globe with an all-women officer crew in the historic expedition titled 'Navika Sagar Parikrama' in 2017. ''The race is one of the most prestigious Trans-Atlantic ocean races. The expedition is being undertaken by an Indian Navy crew of five officers including two women officers,'' it said.

''During this expedition whilst transiting from Goa to Rio de Janeiro via Cape Town and back, INSV Tarini would be covering a distance of almost 17,000 nautical miles (approx. 30,000 km),'' the Navy said. The crew, over a period of five to six months in this trans-oceanic voyage, is expected to face extreme weather and rough sea conditions of the Indian, Atlantic and the southern oceans, it said.

The vessel is being skippered by Captain Atool Sinha.

