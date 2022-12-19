Steps being taken to decongest Delhi airport: Union minister V K Singh

The civil aviation ministry on Monday said various steps, including the opening of two additional entry gates for passengers and deployment of additional CISF manpower, have been taken to ease congestion at Delhi airport.

In recent weeks, passengers faced long waiting hours at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here due to congestion but the situation has eased now.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh listed out the steps taken for decongestion of the airport, including monitoring through CCTV and command centre as well as using a count meter for crowd management.

''Airport operator advised to reduce flights during the peak hour at T3 or shift them to other two terminals... airlines advised to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in/baggage drop counters,'' he said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Air travellers are encouraged to use DigiYatra, the biometric-enabled seamless travel experience based on Facial Recognition Technology, and airlines have been advised to have ''full compliance to barcode on tickets issued to help easy flow of passengers at entry/security gates,'' he said.

Apart from opening two additional entry gates for passengers at Terminal 3 (T3) and deploying of additional CISF manpower, the minister said additional X-ray machines for baggage check are being deployed, among other measures.

