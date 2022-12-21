Left Menu

Insurgency reduced drastically in NE in last few years: Tripura CM

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 21-12-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 12:34 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has claimed that insurgent activities have reduced drastically in the Northeast in the last few years.

He said several development works are being undertaken in the region under the Act East policy of the Centre. Insurgency has reduced drastically due to the proactive role played by the Centre as well as the states, he said while addressing a programme at Kumarghat in Unakoti district on Tuesday.

He asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stitched the eight states of the region in the quest for development and growth.

Saha said he is in constant touch with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditiya Scindia for starting international flight services between Agartala and Chittagong in Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

