UK space regulator licenses Virgin Orbit for spaceflight launch
Britain has issued the final licences to Virgin Orbit for the first satellite launch take-off from UK soil, the Civil Aviation Authority said on Wednesday.
"Today we are one step closer to opening the UK's galactic gateway, with Virgin Orbit receiving a historic first licence to allow the UK's first ever spaceflight launch," Transport Minister Mark Harper said.
