UK space regulator licenses Virgin Orbit for spaceflight launch

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-12-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 12:47 IST
Mark Harper Image Credit: Wikimedia
Britain has issued the final licences to Virgin Orbit for the first satellite launch take-off from UK soil, the Civil Aviation Authority said on Wednesday.

"Today we are one step closer to opening the UK's galactic gateway, with Virgin Orbit receiving a historic first licence to allow the UK's first ever spaceflight launch," Transport Minister Mark Harper said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

