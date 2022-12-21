Little Stars Children's Hospital, owned by JP Valluru, organises My Child Initiative aimed at screening school children in orphanages

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/ATK): Little Stars Children's Hospital, a leading Pediatric Multi Specialty Hospital in association with Choice Foundation is running the "My Child Health" initiative under which they are screening school children in Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka for health issues. Established in the year 2010, the hospital has all specialities in paediatrics with senior consultants and surgeons. For orphanage children, Little Stars Children's Hospital is conducting "My Child Health" screening, and issuing medicines free of cost in orphanage schools run by the Telangana government from all districts of Telangana with the support of Choice Foundation.

Under the leadership of Director JP Valluru, Little Stars Children's Hospital has successfully been conducting free health camps for the last twelve years in rural areas to ensure the health and wellness of the weaker sections of our society. JP Valluru is a young and dynamic leader who is well known for his active contribution for the development of the weaker section of society. JP Valluru aims at empowering youth with knowledge. He believes the best way to change the world is through education and it is the only weapon that could change the future of our country. Being Director of the hospital, JP Valluru extended his support in hospital activities and medical treatment for poor patients. He personally ensures that poor people get good treatment. The hospital has become the most sought-after for Critical care as the spectrum of multi-speciality services offered has been expanding over the years. The bandwidth includes Neonatal Intensive Care, Pediatric Critical Care, Pediatric Haemato-Oncology, Pediatric Nephrology-Urology, Pediatric Neurology and Neuro-Rehabilitation, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Pediatric Surgery and Laparoscopy, Pediatric ENT, Ophthalmology, Endocrinology, Dermatology, Dentistry and high-risk Pregnant Woman's.

