Why Omnichannel Call Centers are becoming the Norm in the Industry

Call center technology has been growing exponentially over the last years, and it is bound to continue to do so, with leaders such as Aircall, providing more and more services to their customers. The fact that call centers are becoming omnichannel, and that IVR is taking more and more space into communication systems, certainly illustrate the great leap forward that VoIP service providers have taken.

All in the Name of Consumer Services

The main objective of a company like Aircall, which offers a full call center service to its customers, is to make sure that the customers of their clients are treated royally. In the day-to-day reality of a company, that means providing them with answers and solutions to whatever they may have questions about. It all starts from the moment that someone gets in touch with the company and finds himself responded to by an IVR system. If you don't know what is IVR, it stands for Interactive Voice Response. When someone calls in, the system itself responds to customers, so that they don't have to wait for an operator to pick up the phone.

From there, the whole process is automated. It tries to find an answer to the customer's query, without ever having to transfer the call to a company representative. This way, the person calling feels like it is being taken care of, while the company can reduce the number of operators needed in the customer service department. It is a win-win situation. That is, as long as the IVR system has been built the right way, it will actually provide the right answers to customers, most of the time by itself. This is why it is so important for companies to call upon established service providers, such as Aircall.

The Need for Omnichannel Call Centers

Our society has changed entirely, with the arrival of the internet. We are still in the midst of these modifications to our lifestyle, and we can expect many more transformations in the years to come. One of the key elements that have changed, is the way customers interact with companies. Nowadays, they want to be able to call upon them through their preferred channel. Few individuals from the younger generations will ever use a phone to reach their service providers. They will either send them a WhatsApp message, or one on their favorite social media apps, such as Instagram or Facebook.

This is why call centers have to be omnichannel these days. If they forget even one of the communication lines, it could be very costly for them. That is where the call center specialists come in. A company like Aircall will be able to make sure that their clients are fully equipped to respond to any demand their customers may have, in a timely matter, no matter which channel they use to communicate with them. That is a difference maker that can enable a company to grow and gain new markets. As for the businesses that don't move on to an omnichannel call center rapidly, they could find themselves losing customers at an alarming rate, in the months to come.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)