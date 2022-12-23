Left Menu

Maha: 139 dead, 264 injured in road accidents in Raigad in 2022

A total of 139 persons died and 264 were injured in road accidents in Maharashtras Raigad district in 2022, a rise from the 124 deaths and 184 injuries in 2021, an official said on Friday.Almost 80 per cent of the accidents took place on the three arterial routes, namely Mumbai-Goa national highway 66, Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Mumbai-Pune national highway 04, that pass through the district, he informed.On Mumbai-Goa highway, 56 persons died in 168 accidents in 2022. On Mumbai-Pune highway, 78 accidents took place in which 31 died.

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 23-12-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 17:13 IST
Maha: 139 dead, 264 injured in road accidents in Raigad in 2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 139 persons died and 264 were injured in road accidents in Maharashtra's Raigad district in 2022, a rise from the 124 deaths and 184 injuries in 2021, an official said on Friday.

Almost 80 per cent of the accidents took place on the three arterial routes, namely Mumbai-Goa national highway 66, Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Mumbai-Pune national highway 04, that pass through the district, he informed.

''On Mumbai-Goa highway, 56 persons died in 168 accidents in 2022. On Mumbai-Pune highway, 78 accidents took place in which 31 died. Wrongful overtaking, speeding, as well as difficulties brought about by the construction for the widening of the Mumbai-Goa highway are main causes,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
3
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
4
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022