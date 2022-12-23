North East Festival kicks off in Delhi with thrust on local products, entrepreneurship

The colourful and diverse North East Festival is back in the national capital again after two years of the Covid-induced pandemic. The 10th edition of the North East Festival began on Friday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium premises while adhering to all Covid protocols, and was formally inaugurated by Union MSME minister Narayan Rane.

The four-day festival, like previous editions, is meant to showcase the vibrant cultural diversity, besides the local products and entrepreneurs of India's relatively less explored region to a wider audience. This edition of the festival will feature a variety of events over the course of the next four days, including the MSME Exhibition, Multi-cuisine Food Court, Art Exhibition, Photography Exhibition, Rock Battle, Tourism B2B Meet, Musical Evening, and Fashion Show.

Union MSME minister said there is an emerging startup culture in the northeast and the locals should take maximum advantage of technology to boost their businesses. "The primary goal of this festival organised in Delhi is to showcase the best of North East India's cultural resources and act as an enticing gateway for the exceptional talents of the region," Rane said, as per a statement from the organisers.

"The government is also leaving no stone unturned to educate the entrepreneurs about emerging technologies to augment the startup ecosystem in the rich Northeast region," the minister added. The Day 1 of the folk stage saw Sattriya performance by Bani Bora and team, Rikahampada Dance from Arunachal Pradesh, Cheraw Dance from Mizoram and Tamang Selo Dance from Sikkim. The major attraction was the Bihu performance by kids.

"North East Festival is all about creating a synergy between people and celebrating life. And, through this festival, we are sensitising the multicultural population of Delhi about the beauty, diversity, and integrity of North East India. The Delhiites have always welcomed us with love and generosity and that is why we are currently on our tenth iteration of the festival," said chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta. "We are happy to report that people are now aware of our traditions and culture through this festival, which has given the much requisite platform to many local entrepreneurs," said Mahanta, as per the statement.

A booklet titled 'Know Your North East' will be released during the course of the festival, which will be subsequently distributed in schools and universities for educating and inspiring people to explore and identify the region's rich heritage. (ANI)

