Left Menu

Lakshadweep bans transport of frozen chicken to islands over bird flu outbreak in Kerala

PTI | Kavaratti | Updated: 24-12-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 15:27 IST
Lakshadweep bans transport of frozen chicken to islands over bird flu outbreak in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The Lakshadweep administration has for now banned transportation of frozen chicken to the islands from the mainland due to reported outbreak of bird flu in Kerala.

The Animal Husbandry department of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep took a decision to this effect on Friday.

In its communication to the Director of Port, Shipping and Aviation at Kavaratti, the department has said, ''The outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu), a highly contagious zoonotic disease, has been reported in the neighbouring state of Kerala.

''Hence, it is decided to ban the transportation of frozen chicken from the mainland to the Lakshadweep Islands.'' The department requested that concerned officers be instructed to ensure that frozen chicken is not loaded onto ships or barges from the mainland to the islands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022