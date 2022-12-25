Left Menu

Bilateral trade between India-GCC up 40% in 2022-23

During the current financial year 2022-23, for the period April-October 2022, bilateral trade between India and the GCC stood at USD 111.71 billion, up from USD 79.49 billion during the same period in 2021-22. This is an increase of 40.53 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 11:30 IST
Bilateral trade between India-GCC up 40% in 2022-23
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bilateral trade between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) grew from USD 87.35 billion in fiscal year 2020-21 to USD 154.66 billion in 2021-22, registering an increase of 77.06 per cent on a year-on-year basis, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel informed Parliament during the recent sessions.

During the current financial year 2022-23, for the period April-October 2022, bilateral trade between India and the GCC stood at USD 111.71 billion, up from USD 79.49 billion during the same period in 2021-22. This is an increase of 40.53 per cent on a year-on-year basis, the minister said.

During the period financial year 2017-18 to 2021-22, bilateral trade between India and the GCC has grown by 10.57 per cent on a compounded annual growth rate basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022