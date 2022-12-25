Four persons killed as car rams into trailer in Gujarat
They were identified as Ramchandra Vaghela, Yogendra Vaghela, Shivrajsinh Vaghela and Bhavik Shah, he said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, Desai said.
- Country:
- India
Four persons were killed when their car rammed into a trailer truck on a state highway in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, police said on Sunday.
The accident took place at around 11 pm on Saturday near Ranakpur village on Santalpur-Palanpur highway when the victims were going from Thara to their native Un village, Thara police station's sub-inspector Mahesh Desai said.
The car hit the trailer from behind, he said.
All the four car occupants died on the spot. They were identified as Ramchandra Vaghela, Yogendra Vaghela, Shivrajsinh Vaghela and Bhavik Shah, he said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, Desai said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Decision to provide CSR fund to govt relief funds taken by UPA in 2013: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Sitharaman hits back at TMC's Mahua Moitra; says you can find Pappu in West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman correlates 60 years of Customs Act to 'shashtipurti' - important event in Indian tradition
India has to work on becoming self-sufficient in fertiliser production, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.
Maximum alertness required to deal with drug smuggling: Nirmala Sitharaman