Left Menu

At least 3 dead, 4 missing in Spain after bus plunges off bridge into river

At least three people died and four were missing after a passenger bus careened off a bridge and plunged into a river in northwestern Spain, local emergency services said on Sunday.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 25-12-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 18:23 IST
At least 3 dead, 4 missing in Spain after bus plunges off bridge into river
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

At least three people died and four were missing after a passenger bus careened off a bridge and plunged into a river in northwestern Spain, local emergency services said on Sunday. Two survivors - the vehicle's driver and a passenger - have been rescued so far from the river Lerez, where a strong current and high flow due to heavy rains sweeping the Galicia region were hampering search-and-rescue efforts, authorities said.

The survivors were taken to nearby hospitals with varying degrees of injury, they added. The coach from the company Monbus was travelling between the cities of Lugo and Vigo and had stopped at a penitentiary centre near the site of the accident.

It skidded off the road on the bridge for reasons that remain unclear and plunged into the water at around 9.30 p.m. local time (2030 GMT) on Saturday. According to preliminary data, the bus carried nine people in total, the driver and eight passengers, said regional official Maica Larriba.

"There are no more bodies inside the bus, so we are continuing the search for the four missing people," Larriba added, referring to the findings of police divers who inspected the wreckage. The river remained above its overflow threshold throughout the night, forcing emergency rescue workers to suspend the operation for nearly two hours due to the bad weather and terrain conditions before resuming in the morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022