Delhi airport: Random Covid test of intl passengers continues for 2nd day; some test positive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 22:05 IST
The random Covid test of arriving international passengers continued for the second day at Delhi airport on Sunday, and some passengers have tested positive, according to an official.

At the Delhi airport, as many as 455 passengers have been subjected to random coronavirus testing, starting from 10 am on Saturday till 7 pm on Sunday. Out of them, less than half per cent are positive cases, an official at Genestrings Diagnostic Centre said.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

Genestrings is conducting coronavirus tests at the Delhi airport.

The government has made random coronavirus testing mandatory for two per cent of passengers arriving in each international flight from Saturday amid a surge in coronavirus cases in various countries, including China.

In a statement earlier in the day, Genestrings said that by the end of Saturday, it had conducted approximately 110 tests. On an average, 25,000 travellers arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here and out of them, 500 random passengers are being tested, it added.

The company is also ramping up manpower for sample collection and testing at the airport.

''We have increased the manpower of lab technicians at the facility to ensure availability and timely reporting along with being fully prepared for COVID management,'' Gauri Agarwal, founder of Genestrings, said in the statement.

Genestrings Chief Operating Officer Chetan Kohli said that manpower will be ramped up further depending on the demand.

Currently, Genestrings has around 40 people, including lab technicians and data entry operators.

Earlier, when these tests were in place for arriving international passengers, Genestrings had a strength of around 850 at the airport, he added.

