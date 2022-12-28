PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28
Headlines - Michael Gove announces £1.4 billion devolution deal for north-east England - Putin imposes oil ban on buyers complying with G7 price cap - JPMorgan bankers try to lure away Morgan Stanley's tax fund clients - U.S. airline passengers hit by more chaos after deadly snowstorm - China scraps inbound quarantine rules in decisive break with zero-Covid regime Overview - Michael Gove, UK levelling-up secretary, has announced a "historic" £1.4 billion ($1.68 billion) devolution deal with north-east England that will create the role of an elected mayor with new powers in the region.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- Michael Gove announces £1.4 billion devolution deal for north-east England - Putin imposes oil ban on buyers complying with G7 price cap
- JPMorgan bankers try to lure away Morgan Stanley's tax fund clients - U.S. airline passengers hit by more chaos after deadly snowstorm
- China scraps inbound quarantine rules in decisive break with zero-Covid regime Overview
- Michael Gove, UK levelling-up secretary, has announced a "historic" £1.4 billion ($1.68 billion) devolution deal with north-east England that will create the role of an elected mayor with new powers in the region. - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree that bans the supply of oil and oil products to nations that imposed a price cap on Russian oil, coming into force on Feb. 1, 2023, and lasting for five months until July 1.
- JPMorgan Chase's army of private bankers is trying to convince its rich clients to move billions of dollars from Morgan Stanley's tax strategy funds on to the bank's own platform. - U.S. airlines have canceled thousands of flights as an arctic blast and a massive winter storm swept over much of the country before the Christmas holiday weekend.
- China will remove quarantine requirements for inbound travellers from January 8 as the country dismantles the remnants of a zero-Covid regime that closed it off from the rest of the world for almost three years. ($1 = 0.8326 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)