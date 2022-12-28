Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

Headlines - Michael Gove announces £1.4 billion devolution deal for north-east England - Putin imposes oil ban on buyers complying with G7 price cap - JPMorgan bankers try to lure away Morgan Stanley's tax fund clients - U.S. airline passengers hit by more chaos after deadly snowstorm - China scraps inbound quarantine rules in decisive break with zero-Covid regime Overview - Michael Gove, UK levelling-up secretary, has announced a "historic" £1.4 billion ($1.68 billion) devolution deal with north-east England that will create the role of an elected mayor with new powers in the region.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2022 06:12 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 06:12 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Michael Gove announces £1.4 billion devolution deal for north-east England - Putin imposes oil ban on buyers complying with G7 price cap

- JPMorgan bankers try to lure away Morgan Stanley's tax fund clients - U.S. airline passengers hit by more chaos after deadly snowstorm

- China scraps inbound quarantine rules in decisive break with zero-Covid regime Overview

- Michael Gove, UK levelling-up secretary, has announced a "historic" £1.4 billion ($1.68 billion) devolution deal with north-east England that will create the role of an elected mayor with new powers in the region. - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree that bans the supply of oil and oil products to nations that imposed a price cap on Russian oil, coming into force on Feb. 1, 2023, and lasting for five months until July 1.

- JPMorgan Chase's army of private bankers is trying to convince its rich clients to move billions of dollars from Morgan Stanley's tax strategy funds on to the bank's own platform. - U.S. airlines have canceled thousands of flights as an arctic blast and a massive winter storm swept over much of the country before the Christmas holiday weekend.

- China will remove quarantine requirements for inbound travellers from January 8 as the country dismantles the remnants of a zero-Covid regime that closed it off from the rest of the world for almost three years. ($1 = 0.8326 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
3
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022