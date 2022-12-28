PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Michael Gove announces £1.4 billion devolution deal for north-east England - Putin imposes oil ban on buyers complying with G7 price cap

- JPMorgan bankers try to lure away Morgan Stanley's tax fund clients - U.S. airline passengers hit by more chaos after deadly snowstorm

- China scraps inbound quarantine rules in decisive break with zero-Covid regime Overview

- Michael Gove, UK levelling-up secretary, has announced a "historic" £1.4 billion ($1.68 billion) devolution deal with north-east England that will create the role of an elected mayor with new powers in the region. - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree that bans the supply of oil and oil products to nations that imposed a price cap on Russian oil, coming into force on Feb. 1, 2023, and lasting for five months until July 1.

- JPMorgan Chase's army of private bankers is trying to convince its rich clients to move billions of dollars from Morgan Stanley's tax strategy funds on to the bank's own platform. - U.S. airlines have canceled thousands of flights as an arctic blast and a massive winter storm swept over much of the country before the Christmas holiday weekend.

- China will remove quarantine requirements for inbound travellers from January 8 as the country dismantles the remnants of a zero-Covid regime that closed it off from the rest of the world for almost three years. ($1 = 0.8326 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

