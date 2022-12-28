Left Menu

Prabhudas Lilladher gives "Buy" call for Infosys, Bank of Baroda, HUDCO

Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has picked Infosys, Bank of Baroda, and HUDCO shares as investment potential for the near term.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has picked Infosys, Bank of Baroda, and HUDCO shares as investment potential for the near term. The target price for these stocks is pegged at Rs 1,660, Rs 200, and Rs 63, with expected returns of 9 per cent, 10 per cent, and 24 per cent, respectively.

For Infosys, the brokerage said the stocks after the short correction consolidated and took support near the Rs 1,500 level, which it said is almost the 50 per cent retracement of the recent rally. Further, for Bank of Baroda shares, the brokerage said technical fundamentals indicate strength and it can carry on the momentum further.

So far in 2022, Bank of Baroda and HUDCO shares gave 117 per cent and 28.3 per cent returns to investors, respectively. Whereas, Infosys shares have declined about 20 per cent on a cumulative basis. (ANI)

