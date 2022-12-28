China to gradually resume applications for international passenger charter flights
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-12-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 16:01 IST
China will gradually resume accepting applications for international passenger charter flights from Chinese and foreign airlines, China's civil aviation authority said on Wednesday.
China will also fully restore pre-pandemic flight procedures and requirements by the summer and autumn season in 2023, it added.
