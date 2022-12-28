Gravita Honoured With Best Employer Award

Left Menu

Gravita India Limited, a Leading Recycling Company having its a Global Manufacturing presence has been honoured with the prestigious "President Trophy - 2022" for their global presence in R&D and innovative recycling technology in the Large Scale Industry category on the occasion of the 58th foundation year and Best Employer Award 2022 ceremony, organized by The Employers' Association of Rajasthan.

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 28 (ANI/PNN): Gravita India Limited, a Leading Recycling Company having its a Global Manufacturing presence has been honoured with the prestigious "President Trophy - 2022" for their global presence in R&D and innovative recycling technology in the Large Scale Industry category on the occasion of the 58th foundation year and Best Employer Award 2022 ceremony, organized by The Employers' Association of Rajasthan. The award was presented by Kalraj Mishra, Governor of Rajasthan and Shakuntala Devi, Industry Minister of Rajasthan along with other dignitaries in the event held on 23rd December 2022 at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur. Best Employer award is an initiative of Employers' Association of Rajasthan to recognize the companies providing best working environment to its employees on the basis of Environment, Health, Safety, Skill Development, Cleanliness and other activities.

Gravita is a leading global recycling company with 13 eco-conscious state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Asia, Africa and Central America with a capacity of 213,719 MTPA. The Group is having global footprints in 70+ countries having recycling DNA of 30 years with 5 business verticals. The company is amongst top 1000 listed companies on NSE and BSE Ltd. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

