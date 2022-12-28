Left Menu

Trai moots assigning 5MHz spectrum in 700 MHz band to NCRTC for RRTS corridors along rail tracks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 19:49 IST
Trai moots assigning 5MHz spectrum in 700 MHz band to NCRTC for RRTS corridors along rail tracks
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom regulator Trai has recommended that the 5 MHz spectrum in the 700 MHz band should be assigned to National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for use in Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors along the railway tracks.

The frequency spectrum to be assigned to NCRTC shall be adjacent to the frequency spectrum assigned to Indian Railways in the 700 MHz band, Trai said in its recommendations on Spectrum Requirements of NCRTC for Train Control System for RRTS Corridors.

''A separate category of permission/license for Captive Non-Public Network for Railway Networks (CNPN-R) may be created. However, the permission/licensing regime for CNPN-R may be kept very simple and light touch,'' the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said.

The frequency spectrum assigned to NCRTC may also be assigned to other RRTS or metro rail networks, which are geographically separated and not likely to cause any interference with one another, it suggested.

To ascertain the feasibility of assigning the same frequency spectrum (assigned to NCRTC and other RRTS/ Metro rail network) to the telecom service providers on a non-interference basis, a field trial may be conducted involving the Ministry of Railways and the telecom service providers, under the supervision of the Department of Telecom (DoT).

''The Authority recommends that 5 MHz (paired) spectrum in 700 MHz-band be assigned to NCRTC for use in RRTS corridors along the railway tracks,'' Trai said.

On Spectrum charging mechanism and payment terms, the regulator recommended that the auction-determined price for 10 years allocation should be equal to 0.5 times (half times) the price discovered in the latest 2022 auction for the 700 MHz spectrum band for the respective circles.

The payment terms shall be flexible providing options of full upfront payment, part upfront payments as well as equal annual instalments.

The DoT, in November 2021, approached Trai to give its recommendations on the administrative assignment of spectrum to NCRTC and the quantum, pricing/ charging and terms and conditions for separate spectrum requirements of NCRTC in the 700 MHz band. The reference was also for ''recommendations deemed fit for the purpose, including assignment of the same spectrum for other RRTS / Metro rail network pan-India''.

A discussion paper on ‘Spectrum Requirements of NCRTC for Train Control System for RRTS Corridors’ was issued earlier this year.

Based on the comments received from the stakeholders and its own analysis, Trai has finalised its view on the issue. NCRTC is implementing RRTS in eight rail corridors in NCR. In the first phase, NCRTC is developing three rail corridors of an approximate length of 350 km along Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar, and Delhi-Panipat.

In the second phase, NCRTC will develop five rail corridors along Delhi-Faridabad-Palwal, Ghaziabad-Khurja, Delhi-Bahadurgarh-Rohtak, Ghaziabad-Hapur, and Delhi-Shahdara-Baraut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022