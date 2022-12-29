Left Menu

Search operation intensified to trace truck driver who escaped before encounter in Jammu

Besides this, several checkpoints have also come up at various places in the city and along the highway including Indira Chowk.Immediately after the encounter, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said the search is being done at bus stands, railway stations and marketplaces, while all checkpoints have also been alerted to arrest the fleeing truck driver.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-12-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 14:26 IST
Search operation intensified to trace truck driver who escaped before encounter in Jammu
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A day after four terrorists were killed in an encounter here, police on Thursday launched search operations in several areas, including at the general bus stand and railway station, to trace the truck driver who fled from the spot before the gunfight started.

The encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces after a truck loaded with husk was intercepted near near Tawi Bridge along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday morning, while the vehicle was on its way to Kashmir.

The truck driver fled the scene taking advantage of dense fog before the gunfight started, a police official said, adding search operations and checking of vehicles were intensified to trace him.

Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police cordoned Bajalta forest, about seven km from the scene of the gunfight, and carried out a thorough search operation, the official said, adding the operation is still underway and further details are awaited.

Security forces were also seen checking the identity cards of commuters at bus stands and Jammu railway station. Besides this, several checkpoints have also come up at various places in the city and along the highway including Indira Chowk.

Immediately after the encounter, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said the search is being done at bus stands, railway stations and marketplaces, while all checkpoints have also been alerted to arrest the fleeing truck driver. ''The number plate of the truck is fake. The engine and chassis number has also been tampered and the help of forensic teams will be sought in this regard,'' he had said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition including seven AK-47 rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols, 14 grenades and around 50,000 were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists whose identity and group affiliation are awaited. The officials said sniffer dogs were also pressed into service and efforts are on to nab the driver and also to identify the owner of the truck.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022