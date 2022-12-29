Left Menu

CAD widens to 4.4 pc of GDP in Q2 due to higher trade deficit: RBI data

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 17:22 IST
CAD widens to 4.4 pc of GDP in Q2 due to higher trade deficit: RBI data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The country's current account deficit widened to 4.4 per cent of the GDP in the quarter ended September, from 2.2 per cent GDP during the April-June period, due to higher trade gap, as per data released by the Reserve Bank on Thursday ''India's current account balance recorded a deficit of USD 36.4 billion (4.4 per cent of GDP) in Q2:2022-23, up from USD 18.2 billion (2.2 per cent of GDP) in Q1:2022-23 and a deficit of US$ 9.7 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) a year ago [i.e., Q2:2021-22],'' the RBI said.

Underlying the current account deficit in July-September 2022-23 was the widening of the merchandise trade deficit to USD 83.5 billion from USD 63 billion in first quarter of 2022-23 and an increase in net outgo under investment income.

Services exports reported a growth of 30.2 per cent on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis on the back of rising exports of software, business and travel services. Net services receipts increased both sequentially and on a yearly basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022