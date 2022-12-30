PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Rishi Sunak urged to stick by plan to rapidly overhaul EU laws - UK weighs Covid restrictions for travellers from China

- EU rejects Italian demand to impose Covid curbs on arrivals from China - OpenSea chief seeks to distance NFTs from crypto crisis

Overview UK PM Rishi Sunak is under pressure from rightwing Tory MPs to stick to a 2023 deadline for reviewing or scrapping EU-era laws on the UK statute book, warning that Labour will exploit any delay at the next election.

The British government said on Thursday it was reviewing whether to carry out coronavirus checks on arrivals from China, as pressure mounted on prime minister Rishi Sunak to act. The EU has rejected an Italian demand to reimpose travel restrictions on arrivals from China, as capitals across the world take divergent approaches to surging numbers of coronavirus infections in the country.

The chief executive of OpenSea, the world's leading non-fungible token marketplace, has sought to distance NFTs from cryptocurrencies as the sector is hit by the knock-on impact of a series of scandals. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)