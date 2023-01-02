Mumbai: Man undergoes plastic surgery, receives stitches due to kite string injuries

A 51-year-old man underwent plastic surgery and received several stitches after he suffered injuries on the hand and nose from a kite string, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Vakola in the western part of the city when the victim, identified as Bharatiya Janata Party worker Jasbir Singh Batra, was on his way to the airport on Sunday to welcome the arrival of a leader from the party, he said.

''He was traveling on his motorcycle when a kite string gashed his left hand and nose. He was first rushed to civic-run VN Desai hospital and then to a private hospital as he needed plastic surgery,'' the official said.

Singh said people must be careful while flying kites, a customary practice in the run up to Makar Sankranti, which will be celebrated on January 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)