Soccer Matches Halted After Drug Cartel Leader's Demise

The killing of infamous cartel leader 'El Mencho' led to the postponement of four high-profile soccer matches near Guadalajara. Despite the unrest resulting from his death, the Mexican national team's upcoming friendly remains unscheduled for postponement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 23-02-2026 09:13 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 09:13 IST
In a significant security incident, four notable soccer matches in Mexico were postponed following a military operation that resulted in the death of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as 'El Mencho', a prominent drug cartel leader.

Two first-tier matches and two second-division games were halted due to the unrest in the region, highlighting the extensive influence of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación.

Despite the turmoil, the Mexican national team is still set to face Iceland as planned, and the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco will proceed without changes, according to organizers.

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

Rapid urbanization puts pressure on Africa’s smart city ambitions

AI set to power autonomous 6G systems

AI and big data boost cities’ carbon unlocking efficiency

