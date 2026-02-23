Soccer Matches Halted After Drug Cartel Leader's Demise

In a significant security incident, four notable soccer matches in Mexico were postponed following a military operation that resulted in the death of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as 'El Mencho', a prominent drug cartel leader.

Two first-tier matches and two second-division games were halted due to the unrest in the region, highlighting the extensive influence of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación.

Despite the turmoil, the Mexican national team is still set to face Iceland as planned, and the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco will proceed without changes, according to organizers.