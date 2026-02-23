DMK and Congress: Strategic Seat-Sharing Talks for Tamil Nadu Elections

As Tamil Nadu gears up for its Assembly elections, the ruling DMK has launched crucial seat-sharing negotiations with its allies. Congress leader K C Venugopal recently met with Chief Minister M K Stalin at his Alwarpet residence to discuss Congress's aspirations concerning constituencies.

Venugopal's meeting with Stalin follows a strategic discussion between DMK leader Kanimozhi and Congress figurehead Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. This backdrop emphasizes the ongoing negotiations, including contentious debates over Congress's share of power within the ruling coalition, which CM Stalin has firmly resisted, stating it ill-suits Tamil Nadu's governance structure.

Meanwhile, DMK commenced seat-sharing talks with the Indian Union Muslim League, offering them 2 seats against their demand for 5, citing the need for accommodating more allies within the Secular Progressive Alliance comprising Congress, DMDK, Left parties, and VCK. The negotiations mark a pivotal move for the ruling alliance as the election date approaches.