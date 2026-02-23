Left Menu

Hong Kong's Subversion Sentences Spotlight Global Criticism

A Hong Kong court has dismissed all appeals from pro-democracy activists charged with subversion under national security law. The case involved 47 activists aiming for a legislative majority in 2020 by holding an unofficial primary. Critics argue the crackdown illustrates the suppression of dissent post-2019 protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-02-2026 09:15 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 09:15 IST
In a significant ruling, a Hong Kong court on Monday dismissed all appeals linked to the city's largest case under a Beijing-imposed national security law. The case involved 47 pro-democracy activists accused of subversion for organizing an unofficial primary election in 2020.

The activists, seeking legislative gains amid the 2019 protests, hoped to secure a legislative majority. Despite the conviction, critics argue the legal actions have stifled dissent and sparked international criticism, particularly regarding the lengthy sentences ranging from four to ten years.

Among the activists, notable figures include legal scholar Benny Tai and former student leader Joshua Wong. Although some activists finished serving their terms, the dismissed appeals and the court's support for most convictions underscore the charged political climate in post-protest Hong Kong.

