Hong Kong's Subversion Sentences Spotlight Global Criticism

In a significant ruling, a Hong Kong court on Monday dismissed all appeals linked to the city's largest case under a Beijing-imposed national security law. The case involved 47 pro-democracy activists accused of subversion for organizing an unofficial primary election in 2020.

The activists, seeking legislative gains amid the 2019 protests, hoped to secure a legislative majority. Despite the conviction, critics argue the legal actions have stifled dissent and sparked international criticism, particularly regarding the lengthy sentences ranging from four to ten years.

Among the activists, notable figures include legal scholar Benny Tai and former student leader Joshua Wong. Although some activists finished serving their terms, the dismissed appeals and the court's support for most convictions underscore the charged political climate in post-protest Hong Kong.