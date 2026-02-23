Left Menu

RSS Chief Advocates Strong Society Through Individual Empowerment

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat clarifies the organization's focus on individual development over Hindutva politics to build a strong society and nation. Speaking at the Sangh's 100-year celebration, he emphasized internal understanding of the RSS and advocated for women's governance role and environmental conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 23-02-2026 09:12 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 09:12 IST
RSS Chief Advocates Strong Society Through Individual Empowerment
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement on the occasion of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) 100th anniversary, chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that the organization's mission is to foster individual development rather than to engage in Hindutva politics. He stated that strong individuals are the foundation of a robust society and nation.

Addressing misconceptions, Bhagwat explained that the RSS is neither a paramilitary group nor a service sector entity, but a social force operating beyond these traditional parameters. He said, 'The world now hopes to see India in a leadership role once again,' encouraging people to become active in the Sangh's initiatives.

On societal issues, Bhagwat underlined the importance of unity, women's equal participation in governance, and environmental conservation, particularly concerning the rivers of Uttarakhand, which he stressed must involve coordinated policies and local engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Political Saga of Mukul Roy: From TMC's Architect to BJP's Strategist

The Political Saga of Mukul Roy: From TMC's Architect to BJP's Strategist

 India
2
World Bank Commits $1.2bn to PNG Jobs and Reform Plan

World Bank Commits $1.2bn to PNG Jobs and Reform Plan

 Papua New Guinea
3
Record 235 Nurses Funded for Prescribing Training

Record 235 Nurses Funded for Prescribing Training

 New Zealand
4
David Miller's Masterclass: South Africa's Strategic Triumph

David Miller's Masterclass: South Africa's Strategic Triumph

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

Rapid urbanization puts pressure on Africa’s smart city ambitions

AI set to power autonomous 6G systems

AI and big data boost cities’ carbon unlocking efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026