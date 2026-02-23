RSS Chief Advocates Strong Society Through Individual Empowerment
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat clarifies the organization's focus on individual development over Hindutva politics to build a strong society and nation. Speaking at the Sangh's 100-year celebration, he emphasized internal understanding of the RSS and advocated for women's governance role and environmental conservation.
- Country:
- India
In a statement on the occasion of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) 100th anniversary, chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that the organization's mission is to foster individual development rather than to engage in Hindutva politics. He stated that strong individuals are the foundation of a robust society and nation.
Addressing misconceptions, Bhagwat explained that the RSS is neither a paramilitary group nor a service sector entity, but a social force operating beyond these traditional parameters. He said, 'The world now hopes to see India in a leadership role once again,' encouraging people to become active in the Sangh's initiatives.
On societal issues, Bhagwat underlined the importance of unity, women's equal participation in governance, and environmental conservation, particularly concerning the rivers of Uttarakhand, which he stressed must involve coordinated policies and local engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Education Staff Halt Operations in Protest
Uttarakhand's Grand Kumbh Mela 2024: CM Dhami Highlights Preparations
Tribal Empowerment and Cultural Preservation: Uttarakhand's Vision for the Future
Crackdown on Double Pensioners in Uttarakhand
Lavender Surge: India's Purple Revolution Blossoms in J&K and Uttarakhand