RSS Chief Advocates Strong Society Through Individual Empowerment

In a statement on the occasion of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) 100th anniversary, chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that the organization's mission is to foster individual development rather than to engage in Hindutva politics. He stated that strong individuals are the foundation of a robust society and nation.

Addressing misconceptions, Bhagwat explained that the RSS is neither a paramilitary group nor a service sector entity, but a social force operating beyond these traditional parameters. He said, 'The world now hopes to see India in a leadership role once again,' encouraging people to become active in the Sangh's initiatives.

On societal issues, Bhagwat underlined the importance of unity, women's equal participation in governance, and environmental conservation, particularly concerning the rivers of Uttarakhand, which he stressed must involve coordinated policies and local engagement.

