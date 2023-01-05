Kanjhawala case: Police looking for two people suspected of shielding accused

The Delhi Police on Thursday said it is searching for two people who are suspected of ''trying to shield'' the accused in the Kanjhawala case in which a woman was dragged for 12 kilometers by a car that hit her scooter. Eighteen teams are working in the investigation of the case and all angles are being probed, it said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda told a press conference that based on CCTV camera footage and call detail records, the involvement of two more persons has emerged, and police are trying to track them.

The two persons, identified as Ashutosh and Ankush, are ''trying to shield'' the accused in the case, he said.

The officer said that all five accused are being interrogated. Investigation has, so far, revealed that there is no link between the accused and deceased woman, he said. The 20-year-old woman was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

