An upcoming short film by filmmaker Bhavesh Manglani explores the goals and way of life of slum people!

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI/ATK): The newest short film by director Bhavesh Manglani, which is now in pre-production, will hit the OTT platforms in the middle of this year. The story depicts the more sinister aspect of the slum region, and the way of life, hopes, and desires of those who live there. Talking about the short film, Director Bhavesh Manglani says, " Last year, I randomly read a book titled - Behind the Beautiful Forevers: Life, Death, and Hope in the Mumbai Undercity by Katherine Boo. The book made a strong impact on my life since it altered my perspective. I started thinking about the crowded, chaotic slums and their lives. I, then decided to picture their life on the screen in the back of my mind. Therefore, began my research on it. To understand and experience the realities there, I visited slum regions in Delhi, such as Seemapuri, Paharganj, Sangam Vihar, and Sarita Vihar.

The film portrays the story of livelihood in the slum regions, the way people face the daily struggles & challenges, their lifestyle, and how positively the people fight against all the odds. The storyline also covers the aspirations of slum youth to achieve something beyond imagination. Despite living in the 21st century, individuals in slums continue to be undervalued and struggle to make ends meet. Stirring the emotions and drawing attention to the way of their living dive Bhavesh deeper into their world.

Bhavesh Manglani worked on it extensively, considering everything from many angles before finally completing his idea, which is currently in pre-production and will be made available on OTT platforms soon. Releasing my dream project will be a great start to the year, and I am very much excited about it, concludes renowned film director Bhavesh Manglani!

Let us tell you, Bhavesh Manglani has produced numerous web shows for various OTT platforms. Side by side, Boys Hostel, Dating College Junior, and Work From Hills to name a few are some of his recognized web shows winning the hearts of millions! This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

