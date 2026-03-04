Mysterious Discovery of Aadhaar Cards Sparks Investigation in Karnataka
A large number of Aadhaar cards were discovered on the banks of the Nethravathi River in Mangaluru, prompting Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader to call for an investigation. Local residents found the cards and informed authorities. Immediate action has been requested from the UIDAI.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:43 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader has demanded an investigation after discovering numerous Aadhaar cards on the banks of the Nethravathi River.
The cards were spotted in Pudu village, part of Khader's Mangaluru Assembly constituency. Residents found the cards on March 3 and alerted local authorities who took swift action.
Khader has requested the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to intervene, stressing the urgency for legal action against those responsible for this breach of privacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
