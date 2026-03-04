Left Menu

Mysterious Discovery of Aadhaar Cards Sparks Investigation in Karnataka

A large number of Aadhaar cards were discovered on the banks of the Nethravathi River in Mangaluru, prompting Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader to call for an investigation. Local residents found the cards and informed authorities. Immediate action has been requested from the UIDAI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:43 IST
Mysterious Discovery of Aadhaar Cards Sparks Investigation in Karnataka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader has demanded an investigation after discovering numerous Aadhaar cards on the banks of the Nethravathi River.

The cards were spotted in Pudu village, part of Khader's Mangaluru Assembly constituency. Residents found the cards on March 3 and alerted local authorities who took swift action.

Khader has requested the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to intervene, stressing the urgency for legal action against those responsible for this breach of privacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees

Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees

 Turkey
2
Trump's Federal Workforce Slimdown: A Year of Downsizing

Trump's Federal Workforce Slimdown: A Year of Downsizing

 Global
3
Maersk Halts Middle East Cargo Operations Amid Uncertainties

Maersk Halts Middle East Cargo Operations Amid Uncertainties

 Denmark
4
Veteran Politician G Sudhakaran's Bold Move: A Blow to CPI(M)

Veteran Politician G Sudhakaran's Bold Move: A Blow to CPI(M)

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026