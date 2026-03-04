Mysterious Discovery of Aadhaar Cards Sparks Investigation in Karnataka

In a surprising turn of events, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader has demanded an investigation after discovering numerous Aadhaar cards on the banks of the Nethravathi River.

The cards were spotted in Pudu village, part of Khader's Mangaluru Assembly constituency. Residents found the cards on March 3 and alerted local authorities who took swift action.

Khader has requested the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to intervene, stressing the urgency for legal action against those responsible for this breach of privacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)