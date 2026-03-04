Left Menu

Assam's Clean Recruitment Drive and Biodiversity Boost

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed appointment letters to 284 Assam Civil Service recruits, promoting a corruption-free recruitment model. The event highlighted recent employment successes and announced new vehicles for the forest department, demonstrating the state's commitment to effective governance and environmental conservation.

Updated: 04-03-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:42 IST
In a significant move towards transparent governance, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed appointment letters to 284 freshly recruited officers of the Assam Civil Service on Wednesday. Speaking at the Damodar Dev International Auditorium, Sarma underscored the Assam government's commitment to a corruption-free recruitment process.

Emphasizing transparency, Sarma claimed the appointment marked another win for the government against a history of corruption in the Assam Public Service Commission, once tainted by the previous Congress administration. He encouraged new officers to embody fairness in governance and join efforts toward a 'Viksit Assam.' To date, the government has created 1,58,380 jobs since 2021, surpassing employment promises.

Additionally, Sarma announced significant strides in environmental preservation with the inauguration of 143 vehicles dedicated to the forest department. This initiative aims to enhance on-ground mobility, boost forest surveillance, and solidify Assam's commitment to a 'Clean and Green Assam.'

